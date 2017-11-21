Robbie Gould says he would come back to Bears

Kicking a field goal is all about timing. Social media is too, sometimes.

About 24 hours after the Bears gave kicker Connor Barth the boot, Robbie Gould, the franchise’s all-time leading kicker who was dumped two years ago in favor of Barth, took to Twitter to conduct a Q&A.

The Bears waived Barth Monday morning after he missed a game-tying, 46-yard field goal in a 27-24 loss to the Lions on Sunday. It was Barth’s fifth miss in 16 tries this season. Meanwhile, Gould has made 19-of-21 for the 49ers this season.

At first, a fan asked: “When are you coming back to Chicago dude?”

Gould coyly replied, “Chicago will be home when I’m finished with my playing career.”

Gould just as well could have answered “Dec. 3” when the 49ers visit Soldier Field.

Then came the question on everyone’s mind: “Would you come back to Chicago to finish your career if the opportunity presented itself?”

Gould responded: “Once a bear, always a bear!”

Gould, the Bears all-time leader in points (1,207) and accuracy (85.4), made first team All-Pro in 2006 and was a huge fan favorite in Chicago. He was the last remaining Bear from the 2005 Super Bowl team.

The cost-cutting move by the Bears to keep Barth also cost them in the win column. Barth, 31, was slated to make just under $1 million this season. Gould was making about $3.75 million when the Bears waived him. Gould is in the first year of a two-year, $4-million deal with the 49ers and would not be a free agent until 2019.

At one point of the Q&A, someone asked Gould if he smiled when Barth “shanked” the field goal on Sunday, but he took the high road: “I wish everyone well and don’t cheer against people not to succeed. I have no spite I had an incredible run in Chicago. I want them to do well because my old teammates deserve it.”

Looks like the 35-year-old kicker still has his timing down.