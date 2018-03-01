Patriots owner’s girlfriend has secret child that’s not Robert Kraft’s: report

Robert Kraft is not the father of his girlfriend's child, according to a report. | Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Patriots owner Robert Kraft is not the father of the child of his much younger girlfriend, Ricki Noel Lander, according to the New York Post’s Page Six.

Lander, 38, secretly gave birth to her child last fall, according to the Post.

A spokesman for the 78-year-old billionaire told the Post: “While Robert Kraft is not the biological father, he is thrilled with Ricki’s blessing of having a healthy child. With respect to her family’s privacy, we will not be commenting any further.”

Lander had been wanting to conceive a child, according to the report, but Kraft’s age made it difficult.

Although Kraft may not be the biological father of Lander’s child, he has taken “full care of Ricki and the baby” by buying her a Los Angeles mansion, according to the report, and he’s made “sizable investments on her behalf.”

“Bob is fully supporting the child,” a source told the Post. “There is a lot of tiptoeing around the subject at the Patriots offices. Everyone is afraid to openly talk about it.”