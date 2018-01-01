Robin Lopez has no problem being a part of Fred Hoiberg’s big-man roulette

The numbers weren’t lying the first five weeks of the regular season.

They just weren’t telling the complete truth.

Yes, the Bulls were more efficient both offensively and defensively late in games with Robin Lopez on the floor than off of it. But as Lopez was quick to point out on Monday, “In the first half of the season we weren’t winning games and now we’re winning games.’’

That’s why Lopez has no problem being part of a four-man crew of bigs that almost takes turns closing games. If that means coach Fred Hoiberg leaning on Nikola Mirotic and rookie Lauri Markkanen lately, so be it.

“I’m OK with that,’’ Lopez said. “I’ve always been a team guy.’’

According to Hoiberg, the Markkanen-Mirotic tandem spreads the floor more that it would if Lopez or Bobby Portis were out there, but right now it’s mostly a feel thing. If Lopez or Portis have it going in the first half of the fourth quarter, Hoiberg will ride it out with one of them.

“It’s tough,’’ Hoiberg said. “We’ve got four bigs that are playing for us right now who all have very unique skill sets and different things they can bring to the table.’’

Not only did Lopez agree with his coach, but also pointed out that the fact a rookie like Markkanen or a third-year player like Portis can be on the floor in crunch-time and deliver is not only huge for the individual player, but for the entire organization.

“It’s fun, man,’’ Lopez said. “I know from experience that just building up those minutes, building up those plays, failing, succeeding, whatever. Just getting that experience, that can be so big for a player’s confidence.

“But I love that big-man rotation we have. I think it’s complimentary, but very versatile. I think it’s a fantastic strength of ours.’’

Team LaVine

Zach LaVine has now made it through three straight practices with no setbacks, as he goes through a key final hurdle in his recovery from February left ACL surgery.

“He’s sore, as expected,’’ Hoiberg said. “After practice [Monday] he went straight to the ice tub to kind of work on the soreness. But yeah, overall he’s handled it great.

“I was able to watch a lot of the practice – they went at noon over at the Advocate Center as we were preparing for Portland. It was good to see him out there. Again, he’s in training camp mode right now, but he’s handling the workload well and that’s the important thing.’’

LaVine is scheduled for six consecutive practices, and if there are no setbacks the Bulls brass will meet and set a return date.

Hoiberg did say that there will be numerous voices in that room when they do meet, as they want to all get on the same page.

“It’s about getting in that room with our doctors, trainers, everybody that is involved in making this decision, and seeing what date is the best for him to come back,’’ Hoiberg said.