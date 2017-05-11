Robin Lopez is for the rebuild, but feels youngsters have to earn it

In many ways Robin Lopez is a walking dichotomy.

The crazy hair, and even the framed picture of Britney Spears he keeps in his locker, screams outside-the-box thinking. An almost new-age freedom.

Ten years in the Association, however, has made him carry some old school values. Values he doesn’t take lightly.

So while Lopez understands that the Bulls are in a rebuild and youth will be served on a nightly basis, there is a side of him that misses the good ole’ days.

“I think there’s something to be said for earning minutes,’’ Lopez said of young guys playing right away. “It kind of builds character. It’s just not going to work out perfectly all of the time, but I’m a proponent of that.’’

That’s because the NBA raised Lopez that way.

Drafted by Phoenix 15th overall in the 2008 draft, he played behind Shaquille O’Neal, getting 10.2 minutes per game and learning his craft by watching.

“I understand it’s different for everybody, and players are wired for different experiences,’’ Lopez said. “There’s just some guys that from Day 1, they are going to play heavy minutes.’’

Meet Lauri Markkanen – that “Day 1’’ rookie, putting in those “heavy minutes.’’

Lopez prefaced that Markkanen is not the norm, so that’s why the 29-year-old is all for his 7-foot teammate to not only be starting, but clocking in 33 minutes per game after a 40-minute night Saturday.

Markkanen, 20, is mature for his age, but more importantly, humble off the court, confident on it.

“He’s a student of the game,’’ coach Fred Hoiberg said of Markkanen. “He’s got a very high basketball IQ. The way he approaches it is he’s such a humble kid, he’s such a likable kid.’’

Case in point, the way he has engulfed the idea of film study. Markkanen can’t get enough of watching film, but more importantly, taking what he sees into games.

That’s why Lopez can willingly give Markkanen’s minutes a big thumbs up, as the multi-talented big man is an early-season rookie of the year candidate.

It makes it easier for the few Bulls veterans on the roster to also see a kid that is trying to earn his minutes and eventually become a starter. Kris Dunn’s situation shows that Hoiberg isn’t just handing out jobs to the key rebuild pieces.

Although Dunn has flashed much more than starter Jerian Grant, he’s still getting his work in off the bench. That may change very soon if he can get the turnovers down, but for now he appreciates every second he gets out there.

“I want to go out there and play against the best guys in the world,’’ Dunn said. “That’s just me.’’

Something he had a hard time with last season as a rookie in Minnesota. Dunn averaged 17.1 minutes per game, but never felt he was playing the game freely.

There’s a misconception that he didn’t love playing under former Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau and that’s why the numbers were what they were, but he again cleared that up, pointing the finger at himself.

“[Thibodeau] is such a smart coach so he taught me a lot about the game in that one year,’’ Dunn said. “That’s how I think I’ve become a better defender. He preached defense and I actually listened because I want to be elite at, so I definitely tried to take everything that he gave to me.

“He worked my butt off and that’s what I’m trying to bring here.’’

Just like Markkanen is doing, but at a different pace.

Lopez can smile about both.