Robinson Cano suspended 80 games by MLB for drug policy violation

Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano has been suspended 80 games for a violation of MLB’s joint drug agreement. The suspension, which will be without pay, was announced by the commissioner’s office Tuesday.

He tested positive for Furosemide, a diuretic, which is a banned substance.

Cano, 35, was placed on the disabled list by the Mariners over the weekend after breaking his hand. The team will now be without him for the long haul after he tested positive for a banned substance for the first time. It’s a major blow to their chances in the AL West.

MLB’s drug policy requires an 80-game suspension for a first-time offender. A second offense triggers a year-long suspension, and a third offense leads to a lifetime ban. Cano is also no longer eligible to play in the 2018 postseason, even if the Mariners are in.

The Mariners second baseman was off to a strong start this season with a .287/.385/.441 batting line over 169 plate appearances. Since starting his career with the Yankees in 2005, Cano has been named to eight All-Star Games and finished in the top 10 in AL MVP voting in six different seasons.