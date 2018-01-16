The Rockets-Clippers locker room melee evoked some hilarious memes

The NBA went full-on WWE late Monday night.

If you woke up and saw injured Clippers point guard Austin Rivers trending, here’s why.

The Rockets and Chris Paul played his old team, the Clippers, and things got really chippy. Late in the game, Clippers forward Blake Griffin was ejected after jawing with Rockets forward Trevor Ariza.

Rivers, who was sitting on the Clippers’ bench, also began to bark at Ariza.

After the game ended, a 113-102 victory for the Clippers, Ariza and teammates James Harden and Gerald Green wanted to continue the discussion with Rivers in the Clippers locker room, according to several reports.

Houston Rockets’ players James Harden, Trevor Ariza and Gerald Green pushed into Clippers locker room post-game looking to confront Austin Rivers, league sources tell ESPN. Security escorted Rockets out before anything turned physical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 16, 2018

The bad blood could have carried over from the mud-slinging after Paul was traded away.

More reports surfaced Monday night that Paul led another group of Rockets to a “secret” backdoor entrance of the Clippers’ locker room.

To summarize, HOU players James Harden, Trevor Ariza & Gerald Green were the ones who initially pushed into the Clippers locker room to confront Austin Rivers. CP3 then led another group of HOU players into the locker room through a back door to also confront Blake Griffin. — Delmy Barillas (@DelmyBarillas) January 16, 2018

The bizarre, behind-the-scenes confrontation brought out the best in the creative minds of social media storytellers.

Check out some of the hilarious memes:

Chris Paul coming out that secret tunnel like pic.twitter.com/RFLjBnNaYt — ✡️𝖘𝖎𝖋𝖙 𝖙𝖍𝖗𝖔𝖚𝖌𝖍 𝖆𝖘𝖍 (@jordangerdes) January 16, 2018

Chris Paul leading the Rockets through a secret hallway to the Clippers locker room pic.twitter.com/rGr3KmnE01 — Moe (@MoeAlayan) January 16, 2018

i've obtained a lost blueprint found under a chair in the rockets locker room pic.twitter.com/OetHYPIZZL — Matt Ellentuck (@mellentuck) January 16, 2018

That secret tunnel Chris Paul knew about was lit. pic.twitter.com/Tyj1dbUHeP — Bon Bagay✨ (@Kamifaine) January 16, 2018

We all know the real reason why the Rockets weren’t able to get into the Clippers locker room 😏 pic.twitter.com/qJkv3ciFTf — Hashtag Basketball (@hashBasketball) January 16, 2018

Harden pulling up to the Clippers locker room looking for Austin Rivers like pic.twitter.com/drYvvrMZ14 — Juan Rodriguez (@Rocketfan2503) January 16, 2018

Chris Paul entering the Clippers locker room pic.twitter.com/r7yaXY2KUu — Hector (@iamHectorDiaz) January 16, 2018

chris paul leading the rockets into the clippers locker room through the back door pic.twitter.com/nS3CqAgkT4 — Gino (@GinoTheGhost) January 16, 2018

chris paul sneaking into the clippers locker room pic.twitter.com/9AVFBrhPci — police presence pants (@nick_pants) January 16, 2018

Chris Paul and them came out that secret tunnel like…… pic.twitter.com/JM33pF46t1 — King Kong Scottie (@Scotty_Jo_Yung) January 16, 2018

Even Griffin himself got involved.