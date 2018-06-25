Basketball 06/25/2018, 10:08pm

Rockets star James Harden named NBA MVP

Associated Press

James Harden of the Houston Rockets is the NBA’s Most Valuable Player.

He joined Michael Jordan as the only players to average at least 20 points, eight assists, five rebounds and 1.7 steals in a season.

Harden led the league in scoring, 3-pointers and 50-point games with four. He helped the Rockets to an NBA-leading 65 wins.

Harden beat out Cleveland’s LeBron James and Anthony Davis of the Pelicans.

James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets drives against Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors in the first half of Game Seven of the Western Conference Finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on May 28, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TX - MAY 28: James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets drives against Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors in the first half of Game Seven of the Western Conference Finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on May 28, 2018 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775164003

Associated Press