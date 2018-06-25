Rockets star James Harden named NBA MVP

James Harden of the Houston Rockets is the NBA’s Most Valuable Player.

He joined Michael Jordan as the only players to average at least 20 points, eight assists, five rebounds and 1.7 steals in a season.

Harden led the league in scoring, 3-pointers and 50-point games with four. He helped the Rockets to an NBA-leading 65 wins.

Harden beat out Cleveland’s LeBron James and Anthony Davis of the Pelicans.