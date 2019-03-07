Rockies 7, Cubs 5: Cubs first-rounder Nico Hoerner has big day in guest start

MESA, Ariz. — Cubs’ infield prospect Nico Hoerner, the 24th overall draft pick out of Stanford last year, got his first Cactus League start – on loan from minor-league camp – and delivered three hits and reached base a fourth time when hit by a pitch Thursday during the Cubs’ 7-5 loss to the Rockies at Sloan Park.

Hoerner lined a single to left off Rockies big-leaguer Antonio Senzatela for an RBI in the second. Against ex-Cub closer Wade Davis, Hoerner swung at all six pitches of the at-bat, eventually hitting a nubber past the mound for an infield hit.

And leading off the seventh against Seunghwan Oh, he tripled to right.

E-security guard

Nico Hoerner's first-inning RBI single Thursday. (John Antonoff photo)

Cubs starter Jon Lester gave up two homers in the third inning when he lost his arm angle and got “around” his cut fastball before getting right by the end of the inning.

But the outing could have been worse if not for an accidental assist in the first by a security guard seated down the right-field line who scooped up a fair ball with two on and two out. It created a ground-rule double that took away a sure run, and Lester retired the next batter to escape.

Right-fielder Jason Heyward gave the guard a fist bump after the inning.

“I don’t think anyone’s running on J-Hey, but that definitely makes that play a lot less interesting with [the guard] fielding that ball,” Lester said. “It would have been really nice in a regular-season game.”

Command performance

Coming off a rough season Brian Duensing calls a “crap storm,” the veteran reliever pitched another scoreless inning, against the top of the Rockies lineup, giving up only an opposite-field bloop single.

It was his second hit allowed in four scoreless outings this spring, without allowing a walk.

“He looks like he’s gotten his command back and the ball’s going where he wants it to go,” manager Joe Maddon said.

Dumb question of the spring

In the middle of another six-week spring exercise in repetitive, often stupid media questions, one on Thursday set the bar for the rest of camp: “Any sort of revenge factor with the Rockies today?”

Maddon: “No.”

On deck: Cubs at Mariners, Peoria, Arizona, 7:40 p.m. Friday, cubs.com radio, Duncan Robinson vs. Marco Gonzalez.