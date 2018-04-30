Rocky road less taken: Cubs’ Kris Bryant vs. Jon Gray and what might have been

Five years, 96 home runs, two All-Star selections and one enormous, diamond-encrusted ring ago Kris Bryant knew only this about impending professional career:

“I honestly thought I was going to be [a Colorado Rocky],” the Cubs’ star said of anticipating his draft position in 2013. “Just because before the draft everybody’s talking and doing their research, and everybody’s saying the Cubs are going to pick a pitcher because that’s what they needed at the time.

“And then they picked me, and it seemed like almost a letdown for some of the fans.”

That changed long before the No. 2 overall pick that year reached the majors in 2015 – on the way to a Rookie of the Year season and franchise turnaround.

Bryant doubles at Coors Field on April 20.

But at the time, the Cubs’ need for pitching spawned much internal debate – and external punditry – over Bryant vs. either of the clear-cut top two pitchers in that draft, Stanford’s Mark Appel and Oklahoma’s Jon Gray.

The Cubs said Appel was at the top of their draft board, but the Astros took him with the No. 1 pick, after which the Cubs took Bryant, leaving the Rockies with the third of the consensus top three picks in the draft.

Appel never made the majors and is out of baseball.

Bryant vs. Gray II starts at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday, just 11 days after Gray’s first career start against the Cubs resulted in a 16-5 Cubs victory at Coors Field. Bryant had a walk, strikeout and grounder against Gray.

“He’s doing pretty well for himself. He throws hard with good stuff, and he’s young just like I am,” Bryant said. “I think both teams won in that draft.”

Bryant won an MVP and helped win a World Series in 2016. The jury is still out on Gray.

Whatever the final verdict, Bryant will be following Gray’s progress – and that of Aaron Judge, who was drafted 32nd overall that year.

“Certainly, I do take a sense of pride into how I conduct myself and how I perform on the field,” Bryant said. “I always want to be better than the people I was drafted with. But he’s a stud, too. A lot of people in that draft were studs, and it’s been cool to follow a lot of their careers so far.”

As cool as those daydreams of hitting at Coors Field 81 times a year?

“What a fun place it is to hit,” said Bryant, who talked back then with his dad about that – and then about what it would be like to play at historic Wrigley Field.

“It really was a win-win,” he said.