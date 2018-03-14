Rocky Thompson, Wolves keeping eyes on the present

Since December, the Wolves have been the hottest team in the American Hockey League. By going 28-8-3-1 over their last 40 games, the Wolves have vaulted themselves into the race for the Central Division lead and emerged as a threat to make a long run in the Calder Cup playoffs.



But coach Rocky Thompson isn’t thinking about any deep journeys into the postseason or whether his team is peaking too soon. He’s more concerned about the present.



“I look to today and what I could do today to get better, and that’s what I did back in October. It’s what I did in November. It’s what our team does,” Thompson said. “I’m the leader of this team and I think that people use my example every day. I don’t look (and say) ‘We’ve got to win this next game, we have to do this.’ No, we’ve got to do what we need to do today in order to be better to give ourselves an opportunity to have success tomorrow.



“When we take that approach every single day we get better. We get better as a group, we get better as individuals and the results always come in the end.”



At the beginning of the season, the results weren’t coming the way the Wolves wanted. They began 5-11-4-1, and a host of factors could be pinpointed.



Thanks to injuries by Vegas goalies, the Wolves lacked consistency and depth in their own net. Thompson and his staff were coaching Golden Knights prospects that had never played together, while building a team from two different organizations – parent club Vegas and St. Louis – which is a rarity in today’s AHL.



“I don’t know if (the Blues organization) trusted, because we’re Vegas staff, how much they trusted us, so it was important for them to get to know us and understand that we had their best interests at heart,” Thompson said. “Then we had to bring the group together as a team and help them understand that we’re the Chicago Wolves. We’re not the Vegas Golden Knights, we’re not the St. Louis Blues. We’re the Chicago Wolves and that’s what counts. We’re going to help each individual get better and we’re going to help us grow as a team.”



It took a little time for that trust to come and for the goaltending situation to calm down, but it did in December. Now the Wolves have a .615 points percentage, which was third in the Western Conference at the start of play Wednesday.



“Once that team came together I thought the results started to happen for us,” Thompson said.



Follow me on Twitter @BrianSandalow