Rodgers out; Jaguars’ Ivory, Saints’ ‘D’ in

By now, if you’re an Aaron Rodgers owner, you’re tired of hearing about his broken collarbone. So I’ll spare you my thoughts.

(There’s always next year.)

Sorry. Couldn’t help myself.

But, believe it or not, there were other developments of interest to fantasy players in Week 6. Like the shoulder injury to Jameis Winston. And the fact that Deshaun Watson “only” produced three touchdowns, instead of his usual five. Slacker.

Or how about the defense/special-teams feeding frenzy by the Lions, Saints, Ravens, Rams and Giants? Please tell me how a game between New Orleans and Detroit ends 52-38, and you wish you had started either of those defenses?

Sunday night, we finally learned why the Giants couldn’t win. They had too many receivers!

Did you know old men don’t move to Arizona just to retire? Carson Palmer, Larry Fitzgerald and, yes, even Adrian Peterson proved they still have the chops to hang with the young whippersnappers. Apparently Palmer and Fitz showed AP the Fountain of Youth they discovered somewhere in the Phoenix area. So why didn’t they let Chris Johnson in on their little secret?

And back in Peterson’s old digs, Jerick McKinnon has pulled a Dalvin Cook and made offseason free-agent acquisition Latavius Murray irrelevant again. Though I still have my reservations about McKinnon’s long-term prospects — because I’ve seen this movie before, and he has never excelled for long when handed the starting job — he has proved me (at least temporarily) wrong.

It was a good day to be a Dolphins fan. (Wow. How long has it been since I could write that sentence?) Not only did Jay Ajayi get back on track, but Jay Cutler didn’t make us Dolfans wish he had stayed in the broadcast booth. And the ’72 Dolphins got to pop the champagne earlier than usual when the Steelers booted the Chiefs out of the ranks of the unbeatens.

Alas, there’s no champagne being popped in Green Bay today.

Catch ’em while you can

Chris Ivory, RB, Jaguars. Leonard Fournette left Sunday’s game after tweaking his ankle and/or knee, though he was cleared to return later. But the rookie’s owners are playing with fire if they don’t have Ivory in the wings in case of an actual emergency. Ivory has always been a better backup than starter, though he reminded us that he can contribute as a receiver even when Fournette is around.

Mike Williams, WR, Chargers. The most important thing the rookie speedster did in Sunday’s game was emerge unscathed. Though he caught only one pass for 15 yards, much more is sure to come. If he’s still available and you could use some WR depth with big upside, Williams is your man. You won’t start him next week against the Broncos, but the Patriots are up right behind them.

Austin Seferian-Jenkins, TE, Jets. Last week, I scoffed when I saw ASJ in my opponent’s lineup. Then, naturally, he nabbed his first TD catch in a Jets uniform. Aberration? Apparently not, as he did it again against the Patriots, and arguably was robbed of a second score. Seferian-Jenkins is this week’s contestant on Tight End Target of the Week.

Saints’ defense/special teams. I checked my archives (not really) and confirmed that I have never recommended drafting or claiming any defensive unit based in New Orleans. That changes today, after three consecutive weeks in which the Saints’ ‘‘D’’ has tallied double-digit points, punctuated by its three-TD outburst against the Lions. And look who’s up next: the QB-challenged Packers.

Don’t be fooled

Brett Hundley, QB, Packers. Frankly, it’s impossible to say with any degree of confidence that Hundley won’t be an adequate surrogate for Rodgers. But if Sunday’s outing was any indication, it’s going to be a long season. Though I appreciate the attention Hundley showed to Davante Adams, and will continue to rely on it, I wonder how long it will be before the Packers dial Matt Flynn’s number again.

Ted Ginn, WR, Saints. There’s a reason Ginn probably wasn’t taken during your preseason draft. And why he’s probably still available in your league in Week 6. He can’t be trusted! Ginn is as boom-or-bust as they get, and with Willie Snead returning soon, and Alvin Kamara absorbing plenty of targets himself, Ginn is a bust waiting to happen if you dare start him. Even in great matchups.

