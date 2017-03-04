Rodon: Good to ‘finally be back’ on mound again

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Carlos Rodon was feeling better Saturday, a day after pitching through his first bullpen session despite an upset stomach.

“It was good to finally be back up there again,’’ Rodon said. “It’s been a while, but it felt good to get back up there. It’s tough with a little stomach thing, but we still got it done.

“Coop [pitching coach Don Cooper] told me [to] ‘stay on track so you can make a start when the season starts,’ and I said ‘Yeah, let’s do it. I’m all for it.’ ”

The Sox are easing Rodon in after he experienced some fatigue last season. In his last outing

Sept. 30, he tied an American League record by striking out the first seven Twins he faced.

Rodon, 24, said he’s not worried.

“No, I guess that’s part of it,’’ the 2014 third overall draft pick said. “It happens to most young pitchers, I would believe, getting used to preparing every five days, 32 starts and 200 innings.’’

Taking things slowly is not easy, Rodon said. The competitor in him wants to get after it, “but right now, I think we’re going about it the right way.’’

“I think it’s been real helpful considering the workload I’m going to take on this year. I think it’s a great idea, and I’m going to stick to it.’’

Rodon will throw another bullpen session Sunday.

“I’m not sure when I’ll get in a game,’’ he said. “We’ll see.’’

Renteria holding off on starter

Jose Quintana is the obvious choice to start Opening Day now that Chris Sale is gone. But manager Rick Renteria stopped short of naming him, perhaps because it’s not out of the question the left-hander gets traded.

“Not yet,’’ Renteria said. “I think we are still looking at a lot of different things. But for me, he’s just an excellent pitcher across the board. No matter what staff you put him on, he could be a 1, 2 or a 3. He could be anything he wants to be.’’

Asked if the chances of any trade during camp are unlikely, general manager Rick Hahn said, “You never know.”

“We’re not going to cut off any conversations until the time comes to leave camp, and then we’ll probably revisit conversations a week, 10 days into the season once things get going,’’ Hahn said.

“We haven’t closed off any opportunities or possibilities of making changes.’’

Covey likes it here

Renteria liked seeing Dylan Covey, plucked from the Athletics in the Rule 5 draft, get four ground-ball outs in his two-inning start Friday against the Padres.

Covey said he likes the vibe at his first major-league camp. The Sox, who are in rebuilding mode, are enjoying a 6-2-1 start in Cactus League games.

“Their organization is a lot different than the A’s; I like it a lot,’’ Covey said. “They work hard. They try to put you in a winning environment.’’

This and that

Todd Frazier (oblique) hopes to play in his first game Wednesday the Brewers.

• Peter Bourjos is 6-for-13 with a double, two triples and five runs scored.

