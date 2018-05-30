Rodon in play for possible return to White Sox this weekend

CLEVELAND — The White Sox waited till Wednesday to announce their probable pitchers for the Brewers when they return home for a weekend series, naming left-hander Hector Santiago, right-hander James Shields and righty Dylan Covey to start.

Left-hander Carlos Rodon should probably not be ruled out for Sunday, however. Rodon threw 86 pitches in his third minor league rehab start Tuesday, striking out eight, walking two and allowing two hits over five innings of scoreless ball.

Rodon threw 86 pitches, 58 for strikes, and after striking out six of six batters before taking a line drive off his head in the third inning of his previous, abbreviated start, is no doubt pushing to return to the majors. He has given up one run in three minor league starts in his rehab stints following arthroscopic surgery in September.

“Threw well, threw well,” manager Rick Renteria said. “We’re happy with his outing, five innings. We’re still discussing how we’ll move forward. But just a good sign.”

Carlos Rodon (AP)

Renteria was hoping to see Rodon get up six times. But he didn’t rule out Rodon pitching Sunday, which would be on four days rest.

“Not at the moment, we’re still discussing it,” Renteria said.

But it’s possibility?

“We’re still discussing it.”

Tim Anderson, center fielder? Not so fast

Tim Anderson’s defense has been scrutinized since he was drafted in the first round in 2014, and leading the majors in errors last season did nothing to silence the notion that his speed and athleticism are perhaps better suited for center field.

But it’s too soon to move Tim Anderson from shortstop, manager Rick Renteria said. The subject came up Wednesday.

“I knew somebody was going to ask me that,” Renteria said.

“His athleticism obviously allows for a lot of different things for him. It would be a little too quick for us to decide something like that. I think he’s doing really well, he’s continuing to scratch what he’s going to be able to do.”

Anderson is using his backhand this season instead of coming around on grounders to his right. He is still prone to throwing unnecessarily with his feet moving but he’s getting set and throwing more often. He can make the great play, as he did going to his right behind second in a shift to retire Francisco Lindor Tuesday night.

The Sox like the progress and, knowing his bat (11 homers, 20 RBI, 12 stolen bases) will pack more punch at shortstop than the outfield, will let Anderson play every day and develop the rest of the season at shortstop.

“He continues to improve,” Renteria said.

Davidson on mend

Designated hitter Matt Davidson, on the 10-day disabled list with back spasms (retroactive to May 25), won’t be pushed to return too soon, Renteria said. Davidson said he probably pushed it last week and had a setback.

“Without him feeling a sense of having to rush, it might alleviate some of the stress for him,” Renteria said. “We have next day off [Thursday], we’ll go through the weekend series and see how he’s recovering. Hopefully he’s responding enough to where he can swing comfortably in cages off tee.”