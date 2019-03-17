Rodon inches closer to Opening Day

Diamondbacks 7, White Sox 3

Likely Opening Day starter Carlos Rodon was extended to 90 pitches over 5 1/3 innings, two of which were hit over the wall at Salt River Fields by former Sox Alex Avila (opposite field, first pitch of third inning) and Eduardo Escobar, both on fastballs with the bases empty. Rodon gave up a third run on a pair of singles and a double-play grounder by D-backs pitcher Zack Greinke and was charged with a fourth when Aaron Bummer permitted an inherited runner (a Rodon walk) to score in the sixth.

“It wasn’t his best stuff but it was pretty good,” catcher James McCann said. “I’ve seen his stuff when it’s lights out, Cy Young type stuff. Was it that today? Probably not. This outing was about getting ready and working on things as much as anything.”

Rodon will make one more Cactus League start in preparation for his first one of the season. Manager Rick Renteria said he’s announcing his Opening Day starter (March 28 at the Kansas City Royals) Monday.

Carlos Rodon strikes out Wilmer Flores in the first inning of the White Sox' Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks Sunday. (Daryl Van Schouwen)

“I definitely wouldn’t mind it,” Rodon said. “Anyone on this staff would like to take the ball that day. We’ll see what happens.”

Rodon worked with a 90-93 fastball and while throwing his slider for strikes, didn’t have it clicking as a putaway pitch. He allowed five hits and two walks while striking out three. “My command was pretty good, but it faded away a little bit,” he said.

It was the third start of the spring for Rodon, whose last one was rained out, sending him under cover for an 85-pitch simulated game instead. After this one, he threw more pitches in the bullpen to get his count to about 100.

Another rough outing for Jones

In a worrisome development for the bullpen, veteran Nate Jones (15.43 ERA) failed to finish an inning for the second straight outing. It looked like this: Walk, home run (Marcus Wilson), walk, single, called third strike. Jones’ velocity (94-95 mph) is a few ticks below his norm and he has allowed eight earned runs on 11 hits including four homers over 4 2/3 innings covering seven appearances.

Stay hot

McCann (.433) had two singles and spring hotshot Danny Mendick (.370) singled and made a nice play at third base.

Worth noting

Top prospect Eloy Jimenez hit a car with a home run ball in a minor league game.

On deck

Giants at Sox, Glendale, 3:05 p.m., 720-AM, whitesox.com, Derek Holland vs. Manny Banuelos