Rodon OK, defense isn’t in left-hander’s season debut for White Sox

BOSTON — Carlos Rodon gave the White Sox a nice outing in his 2018 season debut Saturday, allowing two earned runs over five innings. If not for errors behind him by three of his four infielders, the 25-year-old left-hander likely would have gone deep enough to register a quality start.

The quality level was fine, though. Rodon struck out seven, walked two and gave up six hits, two of them home runs to J.D. Martinez, his 21st, and Jackie Bradley Jr., his third. Errors by shortstop Tim Anderson, second baseman Yoan Moncada and first baseman Jose Abreu contributed to two unearned runs in a 4-2 Red Sox victory at Fenway Park.

Making his first start since undergoing arthroscopic shoulder surgery in September, Rodon, threw 63 of 97 pitches for strikes, relying heavily on his fastball which touched 96 mph while throwing 16 sliders and 14 changeups, according to Baseball Savant.

The Sox staked Rodon to a 2-0 lead against lefy David Price (7-4, 4.00 ERA) in the first on Abreu’s RBI single scoring Anderson (leadoff single) and Kevan Smith’s RBI groundout. In the bottom of the inning Anderson misplayed a ground ball to his backhand side and Moncoda threw away the finishing touch on a potential ground ball, allowing a run to score.

Carlos Rodon pitches in the bottom of the second inning of the game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on June 9, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)

In the Red Sox’ fifth, Abreu fielded a Xander Bogaerts ground ball to his right and made an errant throw to Rodon covering first. Martinez then clubbed a homer to give the Red Sox a 4-2 lead.

The Sox’ 44 errors trail only the Texas Rangers in the American League. Anderson has 11 errors, tying him in a tie with Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers for the major league lead, a title he held with 28 last season. Moncada and Abreu each chalked up their sixth errors of the season.

Rodon was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list before the game. Chris Beck was designated for assignment.

The Red Sox evened the series after losing to the White Sox 1-0 Friday night. The series finale is Sunday.