Roger Federer is now the highest-paid athlete in sports. | John Walton/PA via AP

Roger Federer may only be ranked No. 2 this season, but when it comes to total prize money earned through sport, the Swiss tennis star takes the top spot.

Federer’s three-set victory over Alexander Zverev at the ATP World Tour Finals in London Tuesday helped him exceed Tiger Woods as the highest-paid athlete in sport. He’s collected a record $110,235,682 in prize money over his career, according to Forbes. That number doesn’t include the amount of cash he’s paid through his sponsorship deals.

Federer makes roughly $58 million annually through his endorsements, which includes Nike, Rolex, Mercedes-Benz among others, according to Forbes. He also checked in as the fourth highest-paid athlete in the world on Forbes’ list behind Lionel Messi, LeBron James and Christiano Ronaldo.

Woods was the former highest-paid athlete in sport. The former 14-time major golf champion has earned $110,061,012 worth of prize money from sports, according to Business Insider.

Federer will look to extend his winnings Thursday in his next match against Marin Cilic.

