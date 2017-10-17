Roger Goodell, Doug Baldwin write letter to support sentencing reform

With many NFL players protesting the criminal justice system each week during the national anthem, one possible solution has drawn joint support from players and the NFL commissioner.

Roger Goodell and Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin have teamed up to write a letter that offers “full support” to the Sentencing Reform and Corrections Act of 2017.

The bill, which was introduced by Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), in Congress seeks reforms and targets enhanced mandatory minimums for prior drug felons; increases judicial discretion for sentencing; and reforms enhanced mandatory minimums and sentences.

Member of the San Francisco 49ers kneel and stand during the playing of the National Anthem before an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Landover, Md., Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. Kneeling are (L-R) strong safety Eric Reid (35), wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (11) and defensive back Adrian Colbert. | Alex Brandon/AP

“We felt that this was an issue over the last months as we have continued to work with our players on issues of equality and on issues of criminal justice reform that was surfaced for us,” NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said. “And we thought it was appropriate to lend our support to it.”