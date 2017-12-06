Roger Goodell signs contract extension with NFL: report

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell poses for a picture at the opening of "NFL Experience" in Times Square, New York, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. The new attraction has four floors of interactive exhibits and games about football and the NFL. | Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Roger Goodell has signed a contract extension to remain the commissioner of the NFL, according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio.

The deal had “nearly unanimous consensus” among the NFL owners, according to Florio who cited a source close to the situation.

The Compensation Committee consisted of six owners and was given authorization to execute an extension for Goodell. Jones had vowed in November to do everything in his power to make sure Goodell didn’t remain the NFL commissioner.

This all happened less than one month after Cowboys owner Jerry Jones threatened Goodell.

“I’m gonna come after you with everything I have,” Jones said on a conference call last month after the league handed Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliot a six-game suspension over alleged domestic violence.

Jones also criticized Goodell’s leadership and his handling of the national anthem protests.

Jones threatened to sue the NFL if Goodell’s contract was renewed although it’s unclear if he plans to go through with it.