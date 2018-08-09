Down goes Djokovic: Greek teen Tsitsipas upsets Wimbledon champion in Toronto

Stefanos Tsitsipas, of Greece, celebrates after defeating Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, at the Rogers Cup men's tennis tournament in Toronto, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. | Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP

TORONTO — Greek teen Stefanos Tsitsipas upset Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3 on Thursday in the Rogers Cup.

The 19-year-old Tsitsipas broke the ninth-seeded Serb’s serve early in the third set and held serve from there to reach his first career ATP World Tour Masters 1000 quarterfinal.

Djokovic, a four-time Rogers Cup champion, faded late on a warm, breezy afternoon at Aviva Centre on the York University campus.

Tsitsipas set up match point with a scorching cross-court winner before completing the victory in 2 hours, 17 minutes.

Also, fifth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria outlasted American Frances Tiafoe 7-6 (1), 3-6, 7-6 (4), and fourth-seeded Kevin Anderson of South Africa topped qualifier Ilya Ivashka of Belarus 7-5, 6-3.

Defending Alexander Zverev of Germany of Germany and top-ranked Rafael Nadal had late matches.