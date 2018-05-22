Top basketball recruit Romeo Weems picks DePaul over Michigan, Michigan St.

Dave Leitao will be thrilled to have Romeo Weems on his roster. | Jim Young/AP Photo

DePaul earned one of its biggest recruiting wins in recent memory Tuesday by landing the commitment of Romeo Weems, a four-star recruit in the class of 2019 from New Haven, Michigan. This is the Blue Demons’ first commitment for next year, and it’s a doozy.

Weems, a 6-foot-7 swingman, is currently listed by 247Sports’ composite rankings as the No. 1 player out of Michigan and the No. 37 player in the country for 2019. He had received scholarship offers from Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, Oregon, Arizona State, Missouri and Rutgers in addition to DePaul.

But rather than opt to stay in state with the Wolverines or Spartans, two of his other finalists, Weems is taking the leap to try to help turn around a struggling DePaul program. It’s a huge move for the Blue Demons, whose last big recruiting success out of Michigan came when Wilson Chandler committed 13 years ago.

Weems is coming off a huge year for New Haven in which he averaged 23.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game. He should step in as a key player immediately in 2019.

The Blue Demons went 11-21 in its third season under coach Dave Leitao. DePaul last posted a winning record in 2006-07.