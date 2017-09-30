Rookie Lauri Markkanen is still sidelined with back issues

Fred Hoiberg was hoping to offer up some clarity on the status of Lauri Markkanen.

It wasn’t going to come on Saturday.

The 7-foot rookie was still on the sideline with back spasms, and all Hoiberg knew was no one within the training staff felt it was anything more than a small setback, keeping him day-to-day.

“He’s doing better,’’ Hoiberg said of the seventh overall pick. “He pulled himself out with the assist of the trainers [Friday]. He had some tightness in his lower back. He responded very well to the treatments, felt a lot better [Friday] night. Got another round of treatments [Saturday]. We just feel the smart thing is to be patient with him.

“He’s had a very busy and hectic summer with going from the summer league to playing in the EuroBasket Tournament, not having a lot of time off. He had about a week where he didn’t do much so he’s just really starting to ramp up his activity level. So the smart thing is to take it slow and make sure he’s 100 percent before we get him back out there.’’

Hoiberg wouldn’t say if Markkanen would be ready for Tuesday’s preseason opener in New Orleans, but he didn’t seem to be losing sleep over it.

“He had it one time this summer where it kept him out for two days, where he had a little bit of soreness in his back, but he got over it quickly,’’ Hoiberg said. “And again, nobody is concerned about this being a long-term issue.’’

New Alpha?

With Dwyane Wade, Rajon Rondo and Jimmy Butler all elsewhere post-summer cleansing, roles have now changed, and that also means in the leadership department.

That might also be where Denzel Valentine fits in.

While there are still questions about Valentine’s exact skillset, his work ethic is almost unmatched, as the 14th overall pick from the 2016 draft is proving to be that one player that is first in the gym in the morning, last one to shut the lights off at night.

“There’s definitely opportunity knocking on the door,’’ Valentine said about his new role with the “Three Alphas’’ gone. “I just put in the back of my mind that no matter happens, I’m going to stay me, put in the work. Since the trade happened and more opportunity is here, I have to grow up a little faster now. I’m spending more time in the gym, spending more time watching film, taking it more serious with my body.

Easy transition

Kris Dunn is still waiting to hear if he will indeed be the starting point guard, but he won’t lose out on that spot because of lack of preparation.

Dunn said the transition from Minnesota to the Bulls has been an easy one, but made easier because of the communication going on.

“They made it easy for me,’’ Dunn said. “They gave me a playbook. The coaches are always talking to me, giving me the right reads for each play so I know where the guy has to be and how to read the play in certain defensive situations. This is my first time playing actual point guard in the NBA. Last year I didn’t really get to run the one because Ricky [Rubio] was in that position. I’m just trying to get comfortable.’’