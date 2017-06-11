Top rookies seem set, but surprises loom in Cy Young Award race

As the postseason turns to the awards season, there’s nothing more certain than the 2017 Rookies of the Year, but there figures to be some intrigue in Cy Young Award results.

Among rookies, Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge has an MVP candidate’s resume with a .284 batting average, 114 RBI and league-leading numbers in home runs (52), runs (128) and walks (127). His 8.2 fWAR at Fangraphs.com towers above the next American League rookies, third baseman Matt Chapman of the Athletics and Yankees pitcher Jordan Montgomery, both at 2.7.

In the National League, Dodgers first baseman-outfielder Cody Bellinger wasn’t Judge, but with a .267 BA, 39 homers and 97 RBI, he compiled a 4.0 fWAR. Cardinals middle infielder Paul DeJong is next in line at 3.0.

It would be a shock if either came up short in Baseball Writers Association of America voting.

The Yankees' Aaron Judge hits a double against the Astros in Game 4 of the 2017 ALCS. | Al Bello/Getty Images

For Cy Young Award candidates, a by-the-numbers look narrows the AL leaders to the Indians’ Corey Kluber (18-4, 2.25 ERA, 2.50 FIP, 7.3 fWAR) and the Red Sox ace, former White Sox lefty Chris Sale (17-8, 2.90, 2.45, 7.7).

Nationals right-hander Max Scherzer (16-6, 2.51, 2.90, 6.0) seems to be top of the list, but teammate Steven Strasburg (15-4, 2.52, 2.73, 5.6) is right there. The Dodgers Clayton Kershaw (18-4, 2.31, 3.07, 4.6) led the NL in wins, but his with 175 innings trails Scherzer by 25 2/3 and he trails in the FIP and fWAR metrics.

Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen (5-0, league-leading 41 saves, 1.32 ERA, 1.31 FIP, 3.5 fWAR) had a big impact and could draw support.

How will the voters see all that. For a road map, we could turn to the Cy Young predictor first published by Rob Neyer and Bill James in “The Neyer-James Guide to Pitching.” ESPN.com publishes the predictor’s rankings here.

The predictor formula is Cy Young points = ((5*IP/9) – ER) + (SO/12) + (SV*2.5) + shutouts + ((W*6) – (L*2)) + VB. VB is a victory bonus, with 12 points awarded to pitchers on division-winning teams.

Resulting totals aren’t necessarily meant as an indication of who deserves the award, but as an indicator of who voters are likely to elect.

Last year, the metric correctly forecast Scherzer and the Red Sox’ Rick Porcello as Cy Young winners. Since 2010, the only winners not to lead the predictor were the Astros Dallas Keuchel in 2015 and the Mariners’ Felix Hernandez in 2010.

For 2017, the formula sees Kluber as an easy winner in the AL with 199.2 Cy Young points to Sale’s 173.7. A subpar finish hurt Sale, who was 4-4 with a 4.09 ERA in August and September after 13-4, 2.37 through July.

In the NL, there’s a surprise. Jansen’s 181.6 Cy Young points edge Kershaw’s 181.1, followed by Scherzer at 173.8 and Strasburg at 160.4.

NL voters haven’t chosen a reliever as the Cy Young winner since the Dodgers’ Eric Gagne in 2003. A race between fWAR leader Scherzer and wins leader Kershaw still seems more likely. But keep on eye on Jansen.