Rookie RB Jordan Howard reaches 1,000 yards but would rather win

Bears rookie running back Jordan Howard was in no mood to hear about his personal success. He literally did not seem to care that he surpassed 1,000 rushing yards in the Bears’ 30-27 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

“I wasn’t really paying attention to that,” Howard said. “I was just coming into the game to try and get a win. …. At the end of the day, I would trade it all for wins.”

But Howard still is one of the Bears’ feel-good stories of the season. When he was drafted in the fifth round, it was as a complement to speedster Jeremy Langford.

But Howard has remained the starter since Week 4.

Bears rookie running back Jordan Howard reached 1,000 rushing yards on Sunday. (AP)

With two games remaining, Howard has 1,059 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 211 carries this season. He’s the fifth rookie in team history to reach 1,000 rushing yards, joining Matt Forte (2008), Anthony Thomas (2001), Rashaan Salaam (1995) and Beattie Feathers (1934).

“Coming into the season, I was just trying to help the team out the best way I could,” said Howard, who ran for 90 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries against the Packers.

Catching history

The Bears were 11 yards shy of having three players reach 100 receiving yards in a game for the first time in team history.

Alshon Jeffery made six catches for 89 yards to fall behind Cameron Meredith (nine catches, 104 yards) and Deonte Thompson (eight catches, 110 yards).

Sitting this out

Cornerback Bryce Callahan (knee), defensive tackle Eddie Goldman (ankle), cornerback Johnthan Banks (ankle) were inactive.

Safety DeAndre Houston-Carson, tight end MyCole Pruitt and offensive lineman Matt McCants also did not play.