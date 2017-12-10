Rookie TE Adam Shaheen shines for Bears in expanded role

CINCINNATI — One week after being on the field for only nine plays, rookie tight eend Adam Shaheen was a focal point of the Bears’ offense, catching four balls on five targets for 44 yards and a touchdown in a 33-7 win Sunday.

Playing in front of friends and family, the Ohio native credited Howard for helping him get open.

“When we’re running the ball well,” he said, “it just opens up opportunities for everything else.”

Shaheen grabbed his shoulder after his 1-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter, but said it felt fine.