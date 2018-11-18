Rookie Wendell Carter Jr. has a lot to say, but are the Bulls ready to listen?

Wendell Carter Jr. has a lot to say.

The Bulls rookie is just trying to figure out if, and when, to say it.

Should it come in a huddle during the timeout of a game that’s getting away from him and his teammates? Should it come in a film session, away from the public eye? Should he say anything at all?

Ah, the confusing world of a 19-year-old trying to make his way in the NBA.

“It’s definitely difficult,’’ Carter said, of figuring his place in the team dynamic of being a vocal leader. “I don’t want to make it an excuse of me being a rookie, but there is a place for rookies. I can’t just come here and tell players, tell my teammates how I feel or what I think should be done, anything like that.

“It should honestly be the other way around where I should be listening to them, letting them tell me what to do. But besides that, I’m not using it as an excuse, but I feel like I take ownership of what I do on the court. What I do wrong, I take complete ownership of it. It’s not about making mistakes. I can figure out things on the fly.’’

Leadership is one of those “things.’’

Carter isn’t the typical rookie. He has an honesty about him that most rookies keep private. That was evident in Summer League when he spoke openly about how every player should pride himself on defense because it comes down to a will and commitment to play well on that side of the ball.

Earmuffs, Jabari Parker.

Now that Carter is in the heat of an NBA season, and a season once filled with excitement only to currently look more like a nightmare, there is a building frustration Carter is going through.

That was evident after the 122-83 blowout loss to Toronto on Saturday night, in which Carter had just eight points on 2-for-8 shooting.

“At the end of the day it’s just basketball, and I just feel like we separate a little too much, especially when times get hard,’’ Carter said of the recent slump the short-handed Bulls are going through. “No matter how old I am I feel like that’s something that’s a simple fix for me. I try to step up in that leadership-kind of role, try and pull everyone together, but it’s hard at times for sure because during timeouts especially, everybody has different things on their mind. It’s hard for them to all to come together on one thing, but that’s something we’ve all got to work on.’’

Carter did clear up the “we separate a little too much’’ comment, saying, “I feel like we kind of go in our separate ways, and not even in a bad way, just in a good way, feeling like we’ve got the game won, and then [the opposition] knocks down a couple threes and get on a run, and we’re looking at one another trying to point fingers sometimes. I feel like that’s not going to be successful for us.’’

Another comment he had to clean up?

“People are committed to the team effort,’’ Carter said. “It’s more pointing fingers at themselves. People are putting their heads down, blaming themselves, and I feel like the beauty of this game is there’s another play in a couple seconds. We just got to move on and try and make a better play the next time down the court.’’

All good messages, but are the Bulls ready to hear it from a rookie?

Carter could find out soon.