Bears’ preseason game a reminder of who they’re missing: Roquan Smith

CINCINNATI — It should have been a short gain.

Bengals running back Joe Mixon split wide in the first quarter Thursday night and ran a five-yard hitch route. He caught the pass, and was one-on-one with John Timu, the Bears inside linebacker who started, in part, because first-round pick Roquan Smith and the Bears remain locked in a standoff over the details of his contract.

Once Mixon caught the ball, he and Timu were one-on-one halfway between the numbers — the Bears’ 20 — and the Bengals’ sideline. Mixon ran toward the sideline and stiff-armed and Timu, who fell to the ground. Adrian Amos ran up to help, Mixon spun at the 10-yard line and ran in for the game’s first touchdown.

For all the preseason worrying about Smith’s contract, Thursday marked the first tangible, in-game proof that the Bears need him in camp. If Smith is as dominant a sideline-to-sideline tackler as the Bears believe — they drafted him No. 8 overall to do just that — he makes the tackle for a 10-yard gain, not a 24-yard touchdown.

Smith and his agents remain locked in a showdown with the Bears over language that dictates whether the team could reclaim some of his contract guarantees for rare on-field disciplinary measures.

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith talks to reporters before the NFL football team's rookie minicamp | (Nam Y. Huh, AP photo)

The standoff reached Day 26 on Friday — dated to the moment rookies reported to training camp in Bourbonnais — and is now only five days short of Joey Bosa’s 31-day holdout, the longest since the NFL’s current collective bargaining agreement went into effect in 2011.

“We want to get him back, but we’re still playing here,” Nick Kwiatkoski, the team’s other starting linebacker, said in an in-game sideline interview. “Every time you’re on the field, no matter who it is, it’s an opportunity to play. You have to take advantage of it.”

The clock is ticking on the Bears’ next preseason game Aug. 18. The team will practice twice in Denver leading up to the Broncos game; even were Smith to sign before then — and there’s no outward sign that it’s likely — the Bears would hesitate to expose him to opposing team blockers if they were unsure of his physical fitness. Not practicing would rule him out for the game.

That would leave the Bears’ fourth contest — the all-important dress rehearsal against the Chiefs on Aug. 25 — as the only possibility for Smith to see preseason action. Given their publicly stated bent toward preseason health, Bears would be fools to play him in the finale and expose him to injury at the hands of a desperate, fourth-string Bills blocker.

Like the contract details the two sides disagree on, those scenarios remain firmly in the hypothetical world.

