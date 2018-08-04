The middle man: It’s on Roquan Smith to end his contract impasse with Bears

BOURBONNAIS – The Bears’ exhibition loss against the Ravens was full of messages for rookie linebacker Roquan Smith. That’s if Smith actually watched and didn’t pull a Martellus Bennett-like stunt and refused to watch his own team.

The first message was Brian Urlacher’s entrance. While Ray Lewis danced, Urlacher high-fived his way down a long line of current Bears. It was a classy gesture from the Bears’ unassuming superstar and member of the 2018 Hall of Fame class.

Smith should know that’s his standard to live up to. Being a linebacker for the Bears means more than making tackles. Like it or not, you will be the face of the team — one who follows in the footsteps of legends.

The second message came on the Bears’ sideline. Linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski didn’t play. He joined quarterback Mitch Trubisky and every other player the Bears considered too valuable to risk injury-wise as a spectator.

Bears linebacker Roquan Smith still hasn't signed with the Bears. (AP)

Smith should know that Kwiatkoski is the starter. He’s earned his right to sit out a meaningless exhibition because of a strong training camp.

Another message came in the fourth quarter. Ravens rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson took off on a naked bootleg, but Bears safety Deiondre’ Hall chased him down from the opposite side of the field.

Jackson – the 32nd overall pick who ran for 4,132 yards at Louisville and won the Heisman Trophy in 2016 – was stopped before reaching a first down by a 2016 fourth-round pick who is on the Bears’ roster bubble.

Smith should know that the regardless of how fast and how good he was in college that the NFL level is faster and better.

On Saturday, Smith’s contract impasse with the Bears reached Day 20.

At this point, certain contract details shouldn’t matter as much. The more time Smith misses, the more he falls behind and the more he has to win over his new teammates.

Players always know best. They know who is ready and who isn’t. They know which teammates give them all the best chance to win. It happened last year. If John Fox didn’t replace Mike Glennon with Mitch Trubisky, he risked alienating parts of his locker room.

If Smith is the player the Bears believe he is, then he will overcome his bumpy beginning. But with every day missed in camp, the contract impasse only looks worse for him — and him alone.

Only one person can end what coach Matt Nagy called a “stalemate,” and it’s Smith. He must tell his agents that he wants to be in Bourbonnais, where his teammates will practice in 90-degree heat and humidity this weekend.

To his credit, Nagy has handled Smith’s situation well publicly. He has been open and honest. But Saturday felt different. He was terse when asked about Smith.

Reporter: “Coming back here and Roquan Smith is still not here, any disappointment in that?”

Nagy: “No, it’s the same thing.”

Reporter: “Anything new?”

Nagy: “Nothing new.”

Reporter: “Are you guys talking to them [Smith’s agents]?”

Nagy: “Nothing’s new with him.”

Regardless of how similar the Bears’ defense is to Georgia’s, Smith is now behind in experience and conditioning, and Nagy knows it.

When Smith was last on the field with the Bears during the offseason program, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said he saw a player who was learning but “doing well.” Still, Smith didn’t play with the starters much then.

“He’s got to earn his stripes,” Fangio said on May 30. “He had a good enough college career both on and off the field to get drafted where he was, and now he’s got to prove his worth.”

Smith has more to prove now.

The Bears often have highlighted Smith’s football character since their contract dispute with his agents began. It’s time for the leading character in that impasse to show up and play football now.

“I’m sure he’s dying to be here knowing him as a football player,” general manager Ryan Pace said when camp opened.

Only Smith can prove Pace right.