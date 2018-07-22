Roquan Smith holding out, so Bears’ Nick Kwiatkoski seizes ‘another opportunity’

BOURBONNAIS — Roquan Smith’s holdout is bad news for everyone at Olivet Nazarene University but Nick Kwiatkoski. The Bears’ third-year linebacker is getting Smith’s snaps, and shining.

“It’s just another opportunity,” Kwiatkoski said. “It’s camp. It’s a grind. But anytime you get on the field, no matter where it is, you take advantage of it. Take it day-by-day. Go out there and make something of your opportunity.”

Kwiatkoski is not concerned about Smith’s holdout, which extended into the Bears’ first padded practice Sunday. The No. 8 overall pick and the Bears are negotiating over details of an otherwise standardized rookie deal. Smith didn’t join fellow rookies when they reported Monday, and has missed three training camp practices.

“We’re practicing here — things aren’t stopping or slowing down for anyone,” Kwiatkoski said. “He’s gotta handle what he’s gotta handle.”

Even were Smith back, Kwiatkowski would have taken some snaps that belonged to fellow Danny Trevathan, who has yet to practice because of a hamstring injury. Rookie Joel Iyiegbuniwe, a fellow inside linebacker, missed Sunday’s practice with a shoulder injury, too.

Kwiatkoski made perhaps the day’s best defensive play, rolling to his left alongside Mitch Trubisky, jumping and tipping a pass, and then catching it for an interception.

Smith needs the snaps more than Kwiatkoski does. The West Virginia alum is entering his third year in the Bears’ defense. The team likes his pass-rush ability, but nonetheless drafted someone to start in his place. A few days’ worth of Smith holding out probably won’t change their plans for the rookie.

“’Kwit’ is doing a good job and that’s something he’s familiar with, being able to play that position last year,” coach Matt Nagy said. “Even when we drafted Roquan, we told everybody – Roquan, ‘Kwit,’ everybody — that you have to earn your job. So he’s taking advantage of the reps right now.”

