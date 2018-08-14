Pen to paper: Roquan Smith officially signs his Bears contract

It’s officially over. Rookie linebacker Roquan Smith signed his Bears contract Tuesday morning at Halas Hall.

“We’re looking forward to Roquan joining our team and getting him prepared for the 2018 season,” Bears general manager Ryan Pace said in a statement.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell (left) presents Georgia's Roquan Smith with his Bears jersey during the first round of the NFL Draft in April. | AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Smith and the Bears previously agreed to terms on Monday. It ended Smith’s 29-day holdout with the team.

The Bears and Smith’s representation finally reached a compromise on contract language that specifically pertains to suspensions under the NFL’s new helmet rule and also suspensions related to on-the-field behavior.

Smith, the eighth overall pick in this year’s draft, will meet reporters after a short practice at Halas Hall on Tuesday.

The entire team, including Smith, then will depart for Denver, where the Bears have joint practices against the Broncos on Wednesday and Thursday before their exhibition game Saturday.

Despite missing the Bears’ entire stay in Bourbonnais, Smith has nearly a full month to prepare for the season opener against the Packers and to win a starting job.