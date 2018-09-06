Bears’ Vic Fangio on Roquan Smith: ‘At some point you have to put him in there’

Saying that Roquan Smith participated in a “practice-and-a-half” until this week, Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio knows to temper his expectations for the No. 8 overall pick on Sunday.

One factor that concerns him: Smith, who missed the first 29 days of the Bears’ preseason with a contract standoff, hasn’t tackled anyone to the ground since he played for Georgia in the national title game.

“At some point you just have to put him in there,” Fangio said. “You can’t just say, ‘He hasn’t tackled anybody since last January.’ He’s gonna have to do it at some point.”

Fangio said he hasn’t been able to measure Smith’s progress because he hasn’t practiced much — though he was a full participant Thursday for the second-straight day. But he sees traits that will help him play catch-up.

Bears rookie linebacker Roquan Smith adjusts his equipment against the Broncos. | David Zalubowski/AP

“I think he’s a good natural football player,” Fangio said. “I think he understands the game. I think he understands what we’re trying to do. He has good reactions, good instincts. And any time you have that, that helps the process.”

Smith — who could sit behind Nick Kwiatkoski at first — won’t be on a specific play count.

“We’ve just gotta watch him,” he said. “And it’s important that they communicate. They’ve gotta communicate how they feel. And I’m confident Roquan would do that.”

Smith is “getting better,” Nagy said.

“Again, it’s how much we want to do with him and what works,” Nagy said. “And we’re going to listen to his body and to him, tell us where he’s at. But so far, so good.”