Rough day for Cubs pitchers in split-squad spring training doubleheader

LAS VEGAS — Ryan Court’s two-run homer in the second gave the Cubs a brief lead over the Indians in a split-squad spring training game Sunday in Las Vegas, but it was all Cleveland after that as the Cubs lost 11-4 at Cashman Field. The Cubs also lost to the Royals 11-9 in the other half of the doubleheader at Sloan Park in Mesa, Ariz.

Rough day for Chatwood

Right-hander Tyler Chatwood, the Cubs’ top-performing start of the spring through four starts, was knocked around for the first time this spring in the Royals game in Mesa.

After giving up one run in his first 11 innings this spring (0.82 ERA), Chatwood gave up home runs to Frank Schwindel in the first (two-out, two-run shot) and to ex-Cub Jorge Soler leading off the second.

Tyler Chatwood

He also walked three, gave up two more runs, five more hits (including two doubles), a wild pitch and hit ex-Cub Jon Jay with a pitch. He also struck out six and left after five innings with the lead.

His ERA in 16 innings this spring is 2.81.

Baez holds up

After more than a week sidelined by a mild hamstring injury, Javy Baez survived well his first two games back, starting at second base Saturday and shortstop Sunday.

He was 2-for-6 in the two games and declared himself “great.”

You look familiar

Soler, who was traded for closer Wade Davis before last season, went 3-for-3 with a walk and double in addition to the homer.

Jay walked in three trips to the plate.

Rougher day in Vegas for pitching

Left-hander Rob Zastryzny’s one-out walk in the third to load the bases with Indians came back to bite him when Eric Haase snuck a two-out grand slam just inside the right-field foul pole two batters later.

It gave the Indians a 5-2 lead and ended the Zastryzny’s start.

Class AAA reliever Cory Mazzoni retired two of his first three batters in the fifth but five runs ended up scoring when the following ensued: hit batter, double steal, single, error, single, single single. Mazzoni was then replaced.

Power play

Catcher Willson Contreras, one of baseball’s hottest hitters last summer until pulling a hamstring in August, hit one of the longest homers of the spring in Mesa on Sunday, driving a ball way out to left for a go-ahead, two-run homer in the fifth.

It was his fourth homer this spring.

On deck: Cubs at Reds, Goodyear, Ariz., Jon Lester vs. Robert Stephenson, 8:05 p.m. Monday, cubs.com audio.

