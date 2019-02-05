NHRA Nationals highlight 2019 schedule for Route 66 Raceway

The Route 66 NHRA Nationals highlight the schedule for the upcoming year at Route 66 Raceway in Peoria. The popular drag racing venue announced its complete set of dates for 2019 on Tuesday, starting with the first Race Your Ride events of the season in April.

Drivers will be hitting 300 mph at the fastest event on the calendar, which is the Route 66 NHRA Nationals, a four-day marquee event in drag racing. The National Hot Rod Association, which claims to be the world’s largest auto racing governing body, manages the high-speed competition on the quarter-mile dragstrip.

Other marquee dates on the calendar include the succinctly named Four Seasons Heating, Air Conditioning and Plumbing Burndown at Sundown on July 13, the D’Arcy Buick GMC Route 66 Classic on August 17 and the first-ever Super Chevy Show on Sept. 14-15.

The season concludes with the raceway’s 11th annual swap meet on Oct. 6, where car lovers from around the Midwest can come to buy, sell or just check out cars.

Check out key dates from the schedule below.

2019 Route 66 Raceway key dates

May 5 – Import Face-Off

May 30-June 2 – Route 66 NHRA Nationals

June 28 – NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series Camping World 225

June 29 – NASCAR Xfinity Series Camping World 300

June 30 – Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Camping World 400

July 11-14 – NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Race Series

July 13 – Four Seasons Heating, Air Conditioning and Plumbing Burndown at Sundown

July 25-28 – NMRA/NMCA Super Bowl of Street Legal Drag Racing

Sept. 14-15 – Super Chevy Show

Oct. 6 – Swap Meet

For the full schedule, click here.