Royals 7, Cubs 6: Justin Wilson struggles; Ian Happ blows it on the base paths

SURPRISE, Ariz. — Notes from the Royals’ 7-6 victory over the Cubs on Wednesday:

Justin’s case

The reliever all Cubs fans likely remain worried about — ladies and gentlemen, Justin Wilson — might’ve been lit up in the fourth inning Wednesday if not for a two-out throw from center fielder Peter Bourjos that beat the Royals’ Lucas Duda to the plate.

Wilson had already given up two hits — one of them, by former Cub Jorge Soler, driving in a run — and walked a batter in the inning when, with two on, Tyler Collins ripped a single to center. Bourjos’ throw, not exactly a frozen rope, bounced a few times but easily beat the 6-4, 255-pound Duda, who tried to side-step catcher Chris Giminez. The pair did the sort of dance slow-footed guys do in that situation, with both ultimately belly-flopping in the direction of the plate.

Cubs catcher Chris Giminez shows the umpire the ball after tagging out the Royals' Lucas Duda. (AP/Ross D. Franklin)

Duda was out, but Wilson — who had an unsightly 2.094 WHIP with the Cubs last season — certainly got lucky.

Bad Happ

Good Ian Happ has torn the cover off the ball all month. Bad Happ got himself picked off third base by the estimable Salvador Perez to end the third inning.

With two outs, Ian Kennedy pitching and Giminez at the plate, Kris Bryant attempted to steal second base. The Royals catcher faked a throw to second and caught Happ beginning to break for home. The throw to third baseman Cheslor Cuthbert beat Happ, who was scrambling back to the bag, easily.

So close

It was a big day for Anthony Rizzo, who drove in three runs. But the Cubs first baseman nearly had a giant day. His fly ball with the bases loaded in the third landed in former Cub Jon Jay’s glove just a few feet in front of the wall in right-center.

On deck

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks, Mesa, Kyle Hendricks vs. TBD, 3:05 p.m., Thursday, cubs.com audio.

