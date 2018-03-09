Royals host anti-porn workshop for their players, coaches

The Royals are taking a stand against pornography.

The Kansas City-based team teamed up with “Fight the New Drug,” an anti-porn organization, to host a workshop last weekend for their players and coaches. The goal of the seminar, which was called “A Fight For Love,” was to help the attendees understand the negative effects pornography has on lives and how it can be a distraction for the players.

Fight the New Drug reached out to the Royals about hosting a workshop shortly after Dayton Moore, who is deeply religious, randomly brought up pornography in a news conference about pitcher Danny Duffy’s DUI arrest.

“We’ve done a lot of leadership stuff with our players,” Moore said at the time. “Very transparent about things that happen in our game, not only with drugs and alcohol. We talk about pornography, and the effects of what that does to the minds of players and the distractions, and how that leads to abuse of—domestic abuse—to abuse of women. How it impacts relationships—we talk about a lot of things. And I don’t mind sharing with you.”

