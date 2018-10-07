Rupp, rabbits, wheelers, weather, Samuelson: Notes on the Chicago Marathon

Some of the 40,000-plus runners who participated in the Chicago Marathon on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Chicago. | AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Defending champion Galen Rupp missed his goal Sunday the 41st Bank of America Chicago Marathon.

“My goal was to win,” he said. “I ran the best I could today. I will go back and learn from it.”

He was the highest finishing American and fifth overall in two hours, six minutes, 21 seconds. That was 14 seconds slower than the PR he set earlier this year in Prague.

“They were better today,” he said. “All you can do is run as hard as you. It just wasn’t in the cards today.”

He ran with the lead pack through 21 miles, then fell off slightly.

“I would have liked to stay up,” he said. “I tried to keep pushing.”

AMERICAN WOMAN: Sarah Crouch was the highest finishing American woman in sixth at 02:32:37. Laura Thweatt, who came in with the highest PR among American women, dropped out before halfway.

WHEELERS: Switzerland’s Manuela Schär, third last year, won the women’s wheelchair race in 1:41:38, short of the course record American Tatyana McFadden set last year of 1:39:15.

“The first half was really fast, it was still dry,” Schär said. “Then it started to wet again and I lost a little bit of grip again. But I was still able to get away from the group.”

As to to whether wind or rain most impacted her, she said, “Definitely the rain, it is even worse if it rains after [the race] starts dry. It is hard put on Klister [a gripping agent]. It was hard the last four miles with no grip. I almost could not manage the last hill.”

American Dan Romanchuk won the men’s wheelchair race in 1:31:34, well short of the course record of 1:26:56.

“Coming down Michigan toward the end, it got a lot windier than I expected,” he said.

He said the wind and rain made it difficult to figure out how much Klister to apply.

TRI-MARATHON: American Gwen Jorgensen, the gold-medalist triathlete who switched to marathon, found her 11th place in 2:36:23 leaving her “very disappointed.”

“I had a fever all week, but I have raced before [ailing],” she said.

But she is sticking with the marathon.

“I am definitely humbled by it,” she said. “I knew it was going to be a huge challenge. But I felt I like I had mastered the triathlon.”

MEDICAL: Dr. George Chiampas, medical director, said they treated about 1,000 runners with 18 transports to hospital. That’s lower than typical, probably due to nearly perfect temperatures for running.

“I was expecting more slips and falls, but really there were no issues,” he said. “That is a credit to our runners, listening to best practices.”

Executive race director Carey Pinkowski said, “The roadway was in excellent shape. The city did a nice job of getting it leveled off.”

RECORD WILL WAIT: Joan Benoit Samuelson came to Chicago with the aim of breaking the age-group record for 60-64-year-olds of 3:01:30, but she finished in 3:12:13.

Pinkowski pointed out it was raining the last time she ran in Chicago in 1985. She won that year in 2:21:21.

ICING THE CAKE: Jeannie Sullivan, the mother of four from Clarendon Hills featured Friday in the Sun-Times, ran a 50th place among women with a 2:49:48,

In the article, she said “sub-2:50 would be icing on the cake.”

That cake is iced.

HART-FELT: Kevin Hart, who also ran and finished the New York Marathon, raised money for scholarships and finished in 4:13:10 to place 12,163 among men.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “26.2 is a very long way,” men’s champion Great Britain’s Mo Farah said.