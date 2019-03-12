Utah Jazz fan banned from arena after incident with Russell Westbrook

The Utah Jazz permanently banned a fan from attending future events at Vivint Smart Home Arena as a result of his involvement in an incident with All-Star guard Russell Westbrook on Monday night. The team says the ban for Shane Keisel is effectively immediately and includes all events at the arena, not just Jazz games.

The Jazz say they conducted an investigation through video and eyewitness accounts, then concluded that Keisel would be permanently banned based on evidence of “excessive and derogatory verbal abuse directed at a player during the game that violated the NBA Code of Conduct.”

The NBA also announced a $25,000 fine for Westbrook.

Westbrook got recorded on video during Monday’s game shouting “I’ll f–k you up,” at a fan who was later identified as Keisel. He said after the game that he had responded to “disrespectful” and “racial” taunts.

Things get heated between Russell Westbrook and Utah Jazz fans again. “I’ll f*ck you up. You and your wife,” he says. Not sure what these fans said to him, but he also had issues with Jazz fans during the postseason. pic.twitter.com/LquwRmLVNy — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) March 12, 2019

Keisel had a much different version of the story, claiming he had done nothing wrong while criticizing Westbrook for threatening his wife.

Shane Keisel, the Jazz fan who was involved in a verbal altercation with Russell Westbrook during the Jazz loss to the Thunder, explains his side of what happened. @KSL5TV @kslsports #nba pic.twitter.com/ScCSRttTCg — Jeremiah Jensen (@JJSportsBeat) March 12, 2019

After the game, one of Westbrook’s teammates, Patrick Patterson defended his actions.

Fans can say shit about a mans family, wife, & kids.. Tell a player “Get down on your knees like your use to.” As men, what do you expect us to do? Shut up & dribble? No one is held accountable for their actions except for us. Fans are protected in every way possible but not us. — Patrick Patterson (@pdpatt) March 12, 2019

Other NBA players, including Dwyane Wade, Raymond Felton and Justise Winslow, also stood by Westbrook for his actions, pointing out how athletes often have to tolerate verbal abuse from fans without being able to do anything about it. Utah star Donovan Mitchell, who was on the court Monday night, released a lengthy statement emphasizing the importance of combating racism and hate speech.