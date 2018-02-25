Russian hockey team beats Germany in overtime to win Olympic gold medal

The Olympic Athletes from Russia celebrate after defeating Germany 4-3 in overtime in the men's gold-medal game Sunday in Gangneung, South Korea. | Harry How/Getty Images

GANGNEUNG, South Korea — A power-play goal by Kirill Kaprizov in overtime lifted the Russians to the gold medal in men’s hockey with a 4-3 win over Germany at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

It’s the first gold in men’s hockey for a Russian team since 1992.

Kaprizov also had three assists Sunday. He scored on a one-timer from the right circle off a pass from Nikita Gusev.

Gusev also had two goals and two assists. He scored his second with 55.5 seconds left in regulation to force overtime.

Ilya Kovalchuk had a chance to win the game 6:30 in only to have his forehand stopped by a tremendous pad save by German goalie Danny Aus Den Birken.

The Germans still go home with the best medal they’ve ever won in hockey: silver.