Ryan Cordell making his move in White Sox outfield

Ryan Cordell runs to the dugout during a game against the Cubs last Tuesday in Mesa, Ariz. (AP)

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Ryan Cordell is new around here, and he has taken notice of the environment in the White Sox camp.

Cordell likes what he sees.

“Great team atmosphere, you can tell they’re working toward that championship caliber team,’’ Cordell, 25, said. “They’re taking a lot of pride in everything we do on the field, defensively and offensively, and with the little intracacies in the game. I like that, yet there’s also a lot of freedom to go out and be the best you can be.’’

The Sox like the blend of size, power and speed they see in the 6-4, 205-pound Cordell, ranked No. 18 among their prospects by MLB.com. That he has played a number of positions during his minor league career also explains why they pried him from the Brewers in the July trade for right-hander Anthony Swarzak. Cordell has been deemed athletic enough, at various points of his career, to be both a center fielder and a shortstop. The Sox have a spot to be won in center, and are giving Cordell an opportunity to be the guy, or perhaps a fourth outfielder.

“He’s an impressive young man,’’ manager Rick Renteria said.

And that was said before Cordell hit three doubles in the the Sox’ 5-4 split squad loss to the Rangers Thursday in Surprise.

“His at-bats are quality at-bats,” Renteria said. “His swings in hitting counts are very strong. It’s almost like you know that he’s putting himself in a position to do damage. When he puts himself in hitters’ counts he’s got a really good approach.’’

An 11th round draft pick by the Rangers in 2013, Cordell has no major league service time but he has posted promising numbers in the minors. Before crashing into an outfield wall and spraining his ankle in early August 2016 with the Texas Rangers’ Class AA Frisco Rough Riders, he hit .264 with a team-high 19 home runs, 70 RBI and 12 stolen bases. After being dealt by the Rangers to the Brewers as the player to be named later in the Jonathan Lucroy trade in September, he batted .284/.349/.506 with 10 homers, 45 RBI and nine stolen bases for the Brewers’ AAA Colorado Springs team in 2017. A back strain limited Cordell to 68 games, and he didn’t play in the Sox organization.

This spring, he was 8-for-19 with six walks, the three Thursday doubles and a triple going into Friday’s game against the Padres in Peoria, where Renteria had him leading off for the first time. He had struck out only twice.

“I’m seeing the ball really well, and swinging at good pitches,’’ Cordell said. “I’m still pulling off some pitches, not really trusting my eyes in what I’m seeing once in a while but I’m pleased with my approach and how it’s coming together.’’

Cordell has played left field and third base but is getting most of his time in center.

“We’re still going to get him as comfortable as possible in center,’’ Renteria said. “The organization already viewed him as somebody that had quality and we’re just getting to see it him for the first time, putting our eyes on him.’’

In the spring of 2015, Cordell came to camp and was surprised to hear he would be the everyday shortstop at the Rangers’ high A level.

“I was a little shocked but saw it was only a positive thing in terms of versatility and value,’’ he said. “That said, I do love the outfield.’’

The Brewers played him at all three outfield positions as well at third base.

“Center has always been my most comfortable position on the field,’’ he said. “The Arizona elements make it difficult [he dropped a deep fly ball in the sun last week]. That’s part of it, battling through there.’’

With Adam Engel, a standout defender in center in 2017 but a .166 hitter, as the incumbent, Cordell finds himself in an good situation trying to break into the big leagues. The back is better, and he says he’ll benefit from the Sox’ camp environment.

“The emphasis on morning meetings, the previous game the day before, little conversations here and there, they’re really focused on the elements of the games that wins you ballgames,’’ Cordell said. “The little things often make championship teams better than the other teams and so I think that’s what they’re working toward. You can see it and it’s pretty cool.’’