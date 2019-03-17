Dolphins sign Ryan Fitzpatrick to be new starting quarterback: report

The Dolphins and free agent quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick have agreed to a two-year, $11 million contract, reports ESPN. The move comes after Miami traded longtime starter Ryan Tannehill to Tennessee, where he’s expected to be the backup quarterback behind Marcus Mariota.

Fitzpatrick, who is expected to open the season as the Dolphins’ starter, could make as much as $20 million if he reaches certain incentives over the next two seasons.

Miami is in a transition phase at the QB position after trading Tannehill, who started all 88 games he appeared in for the team after being selected with the eighth overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft.

Fitzpatrick serves as a stopgap of sorts while the team likely targets its quarterback of the future in upcoming drafts. ESPN specifically named Alabama star Tua Tagovailoa, who’s eligible for the 2020 draft, as a potential successor.

Fitzpatrick, 36, has bounced around as a starter for several teams, including the Jets and Bills, during his 14-year career. In seven starts for the Buccaneers last season, he completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 2,366 yards with 17 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Thanks to a strong start to the year, his 100.4 passer rating set a career-high and he led the league in yards per passing attempt. However, he also lost his job midseason to Jameis Winston due to the inconsistency that’s plagued him throughout his playing days.