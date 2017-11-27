Ryan Hartman looking to get back on the scoresheet for Blackhawks

Ryan Hartman set the bar pretty high with a goal and four assists in the Blackhawks’ season-opening 10-1 trouncing of the Pittsburgh Penguins. But while nobody expected he’d go on to post a 410-point season, Hartman could really use another breakout game right about now.

“Yeah, five in a game would be nice to get,” he said with a smile. “It doesn’t happen often, but that was fun.”

Since posting five points in the opener, Hartman had five points total in the 20 games that followed, entering Monday’s game against the Anaheim Ducks without a goal or an assist in November. He’s focused more on the fact that the Hawks are 6-2-1 during that stretch, but the second-year pro certainly wants to start contributing. He said a recent move to center hasn’t been a factor, even with the added defensive responsibilities that come with it.

“I think defense and offense go hand-in-hand,” Hartman said. “If you play good defense, you’re going to get the puck a lot more in the offensive one. It’s just one of those stretches where it just hasn’t gone in. I’m just focused on being reliable and playing hard in my own zone.”

Ryan Hartman hasn't scored a goal since Oct. 28 against Colorado. (AP Photo)

Hartman has been playing with Patrick Sharp (who entered Monday’s game without a point in 16 straight games) and Alex DeBrincat. Joel Quenneville, who’s always more worried about how much a line is allowing than how it’s producing, said the unit has been “steady.”

“I don’t think it’s generating a lot of offense, but it’s not giving up a lot,” Quenneville said. “There’s still room for that line offensively to be a little more effective, at least getting quality chances or having some zone time.”

Hartman, a natural winger, has won about 44 percent of his faceoffs, but has embraced the challenge of playing in the middle.

“I’m just trying to stay between my net and the puck at all times, and trying to make good plays up to my wingers,” he said. “It seems like the play is always in front of me, and I’m seeing a lot more of the ice than I was at wing. So I’ve been enjoying it. I’ve been enjoying taking draws and enjoying that battle. It’s been good.”

Edzo on their minds

The Hawks will hold their “Hockey Fights Cancer” night on Monday, an annual event that hits a little closer to home this season with broadcaster Eddie Olczyk battling colon cancer. Olczyk was in Tampa to call last Wednesday’s game, but missed Monday’s game, as this is a chemotherapy week for him.

“Eddie’s been awesome to us — been awesome to me, personally, ever since I came into the league,” Patrick Kane said. “Obviously, it’s tough news when you hear that about Edzo, but it seems like he’s been doing good and been fighting it really hard. It’s always good to see him around the rink. We know he’s battling and some days might be tougher than others, but he seems to show up and be around the rink to talk hockey with the guys. It’s fun to see him around. He’s a great man. Obviously, we wish him the best.”

Moose returns

Dennis Rasmussen still doesn’t really know why the Hawks decided against bringing him back this season, but the versatile Ducks forward had nothing but good things to say about his three years in the organization, including most of the last two in the NHL.

“I’m happy for my time here,” he said. “Great teammates, great city, great coaching staff and organization.”

Rasmussen has a goal and two assists in 19 games with the Ducks, seeing about nine minutes per game and playing a little less on the penalty-kill than he did with the Hawks. Just like in Chicago, he’s bounced around from wing to center and back. He’s quickly become good friends with his locker mate, former Hawks center Antoine Vermette. He’s also taken to the Southern California weather.

“Yeah, it’s a little different,” he said. “It’s sunny almost every day. But I liked Chicago when I was here. Everything is great here, too.”

Follow me on Twitter @MarkLazerus

Email: mlazerus@suntimes.com