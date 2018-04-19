Ryan Hartman suspension: Predators forward out for Game 5

Colorado Avalanche center Carl Soderberg (34), of Sweden, blocks a shot by Nashville Predators right wing Ryan Hartman (38) during the third period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Saturday, April 14, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. | Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

If the Predators who hold a 3-1 lead in the series want to advance from the first-round playoff series against the Avalanche on Friday, Nashville will have to do it without forward Ryan Hartman.

The NHL Department of Player Safety slapped Hartman with a one-game suspension Thursday for illegally checking Avalanche forward Carl Soderberg in Game 4 which happened the previous night.

Hartman, 23, will miss Game 5 Friday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. This is his first suspension at the NHL level.

During the third period in the Predators’ 3-2 win Wednesday, Hartman delivered a clear blow to Soderberg’s head. The on-ice officials gave Hartman a two-minute minor.

You can watch the hit below:

The NHL Department of Player Safety has announced a hearing for the #Preds Ryan Hartman for an illegal check to the head on #Avalanche F Carl Soderberg during Game 4 Wednesday night. pic.twitter.com/S6pQ1kVF0O — Sporting News Canada (@sportingnewsca) April 19, 2018

The Blackhawks traded Hartman at the trade deadline in February. Hartman has 11 goals and 20 assists this season, eight of those goals were scored during his 56 games with the Blackhawks.