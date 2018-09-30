Europe beats United States to win 2018 Ryder Cup

The Ryder Cup is heading back to Europe.

The home team secured the victory when Phil Mickelson knocked one in the water at the par-3 16th hole, conceding his match to Francesco Molinari right on the tee box. The home team has a 14½-9½ lead with three matches still on the course at Le Golf National.

Molinari became the first European player to go 5-0 in the competition since the current format was adapted in 1979.

The Americans came into Sunday facing a daunting 10-6 deficit, and there was a glimmer of hope when they closed to within a point midway through the afternoon. But some of their biggest names failed to come through.

Tiger Woods lost all four of his matches in France, capped by a 2-and-1 loss to 23-year-old Jon Rahm of Spain, the youngest player in the event. Jordan Spieth was blown out 5 and 4 by lowest-ranked player on the European team, Thorbjorn Olesen of Denmark. The world’s top-ranked player, Dustin Johnson, fell 2 and 1 to Ian Poulter of England. And Molinari finished if off by beating Mickelson, who lost both of his matches.

The Americans have not won a Ryder Cup match in Europe since 1993.