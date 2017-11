Saints-Bills is the only matchup of winning teams on this NFL Sunday

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott talks to supporters as his team warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Who would’ve thought the Week 10 schedule would feature just one matchup between two teams with winning records?

And surprise, surprise, it’s the Buffalo Bills (5-3) hosting the New Orleans Saints (6-2).

Despite an offseason overhaul, Buffalo has matched its best start during its 17-season playoff drought — the longest active streak in North America’s four major professional sports. The Bills haven’t been 6-3 or better since 1999, and are 4-0 at home.

The Saints have won six straight and are a victory short of matching their longest winning streak since 2011. New Orleans has a chance to open 7-2 or better for only the seventh time in franchise history, and first since 2013.