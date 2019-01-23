Saints’ P.J. Williams arrested on DWI charge in New Orleans

P.J. Williams (26) has played for the Saints since being drafted in 2015. | Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Saints defensive back P.J. Williams was arrested on a charge of DWI in New Orleans early Wednesday morning. A spokesperson for the NOPD told The Times-Picayune that officers pulled Williams over after they saw him near the Crescent City Connection bridge going roughly 80 mph in a 50 mph area.

Williams declined to take a breathalyzer test, and officers booked him on charges “including driving while intoxicated, speeding, improper lane usage and failure to use a turn signal.”

This is not the first time that Williams has had issues off the field. The former Florida State star was reportedly involved in a car crash in 2014 that Tallahassee police initially classified as a hit and run before ultimately issuing Williams two traffic tickets. A year later, he was arrested for DUI prior to the Saints selecting him in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

Williams emerged as a key contributor to the Saints’ secondary over the past two seasons. In 2018, he recorded 53 tackles, nine passes defended and one interception over 15 appearances, including seven starts. He’s set to become a free agent this offseason.

The Saints said to the Times-Picayune that they were aware of the arrest and had no further comment.