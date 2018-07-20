Sam Acho: No rule in Bears book that punishes players for anthem protests

BOURBONNAIS — As the NFL and NFL Players’ Association announced plans to pause and discuss the league’s national anthem policy, coach Matt Nagy said the Bears have yet to finalize one of their own.

“There’s been talk within our organization, so we’re kind of waiting to see what’s going on with the league and where that’s going to go,” he said. “Obviously there’s something that needs to be done before the Ravens game.”

Outside linebacker Sam Acho, the team’s union rep, said the Bears will take a different tack than the Dolphins, who said protesting during the anthem was a violation of team rules — and subject to fine or suspension.

“I’m confident that, and (chairman) George (McCaskey) might have already said it, but that our team would take a different approach,” he said.

Bears outside linebacker Sam Acho is the team's union representative. (AP)

Acho said the Bears don’t have any team policy that punishes protesting players.

“There’s not a rule in our rulebooks that you must …. the team must pay the fine for the player or the player must pay the fine,” Acho said. “It more goes back to, ‘Who’s your owner? How does he feel about the team? What’s his stance?’

“I know we have an owner who’s very conscientious, an owner who cares about winning but also cares about his players.”

President Donald Trump Tweeted Friday that players should be forced to sit a game “for kneeling” and, upon a second violation, suspended for the season without pay.