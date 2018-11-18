Sammy Sosa named in lawsuit over holiday rental in Aspen

ASPEN, Colo. — An Aspen company has sued former Cubs slugger Sammy Sosa, alleging his company backed out of a contract to rent a house in the ski resort town for $9,500 a day last winter.

The Aspen Daily News reported Saturday the suit by a company called MWTK Snowbunny Lane seeks $161,500 from Sosa and his company, Riverhead Homes LLC of Miami.

The newspaper says neither Sosa nor a Riverhead representative could be reached for comment.

The suit says Riverhead agreed to pay a $100,000 deposit to rent the seven-bedroom, six-bath home from Dec. 22, 2017, until Jan. 8. The suit claims Riverhead delayed making the payment and the owner opted to rent to someone else.

Sun-Times

The suit was filed in August naming Riverhead Homes. Sosa was added as a defendant on Nov. 5.