Sandy Melovic of Lockport photographed these sandhill cranes, one of the top draws around Chicago outdoors, this month at Jasper-Pulaski Fish and Wildlife Area, southeast of Valparaiso, Indiana.
25-2
Pounds-ounces of the world-record burbot, caught by Sean Konrad on March 27, 2010, from Lake Diefenbaker in Saskatchewan, according to the International Game Fish Association.
Q: ‘‘Do you know if 87th is completely iced over?’’ — Bob Anderson
Q: ‘‘I would like to go to 87th Street for perch. Where does everyone park legally?’’ — Dennis Goron
A: The North Slip (north of 87th Street at Calumet Harbor) is icing over, but conditions change rapidly on Lake Michigan. Many means are used to bust shallow ice from shore, including homemade devices such as I-bolts cemented in coffee cans. As for parking, there’s free legal parking on 87th east of South Lake Shore Drive. At 89th, there’s free legal parking on 89th west of South Lake Shore Drive.
‘‘Most of the cranes have headed south. There are still a few thousand using the NIPSCO generating station and Jasper-Pulaski FWA. Northbound cranes usually begin arriving in late January and peak in March.’’
— Last update on sandhill cranes from Jasper-Pulaski Fish and Wildlife Area, southeast of Valparaiso, Indiana
FISH GATHERING
Tuesday (day change for holiday): Dave VanDoorn from Take a Vet Fishing, Oswegoland Fishin’ Fools, 7 p.m., Allied First Bank, Oswego, fishinfools.org.
SHOWTIME
Friday-next Sunday: Chicago Muskie Expo, Pheasant Run, St. Charles, muskieexpo.com/chicago.
Friday-next Sunday: Lake Home & Cabin Show, Schaumburg Convention Center, lakehomeandcabinshow.com.
HUNTER SAFETY
Saturday-Sunday: Morris, smittythepainter@yahoo.com
Jan. 19-20: Wheeling, huntersafety@sbcglobal.net.
ILLINOIS SEASONS/PERMITS
Through Jan. 9: Second dove season.
Jan. 11: Deadline, second lottery, spring turkey applications, click here for info and to apply
DUCKS UNLIMITED
PHEASANTS FOREVER
NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION
