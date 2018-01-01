Notes from around Chicago outdoors.

FIELD NOTES

Sandy Melovic of Lockport photographed these sandhill cranes, one of the top draws around Chicago outdoors, this month at Jasper-Pulaski Fish and Wildlife Area, southeast of Valparaiso, Indiana.

Wild of the Week, the celebration of wild scenes around Chicago outdoors, runs when warranted on Sundays on the Sun-Times outdoors page.

