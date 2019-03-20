Santana, Giolito allow 16 hits combined in White Sox’ loss

Diamondbacks 11, White Sox 2

Santana’s first start

Ervin Santana, 36, making his first Cactus League start with an eye on nailing down a fifth starter’s job, was perfect in two of his four innings, got through a lot of traffic in the second and served up a three-run homer to D-backs catcher Alex Avila, the former Sox, in the D-backs’ four-run fourth in Glendale, Arizona. Avila also hit a three-run homer against another Sox rotation piece, Lucas Giolito, in the seventh, giving him six RBI for the afternoon.

Santana needed 75 pitches to get through four innings, gave up eight hits and walked two while striking out three. Before this, he pitched in simulated games and in a minor league game.

“Everything was good,” Santana said. “I kept the ball down in the zone. I think the home runs was the only hard hit ball in the game.”

Santana will earn $4.3 million if he makes the team. Only two seasons ago, he made his second All-Star team, and he is not ruling out returning to that form.

“Why not? I always have that in my mind,” he said. “Anything can happen.”

Gio, oh no

Giolito, pitching in relief on a day he lines up in the rotation as the fourth starter, had another rough outing, getting clubbed for seven runs on eight hits including two homers and two walks in 3 2/3 innings Giolito’s ERA climbed to 9.00 this spring. D-backs prospect grad Alek Thomas, a Mount Carmel grad and the son of Sox strength and conditioning coordinator Allen Thomas, homered against Giolito in the ninth.

Six straight losses

Against a second-tier Sox lineup, four Diamondbacks pitchers were perfect through six innings. Infielder Ryan Goins opened the seventh with an opposite field homer. The Sox are a Cactus League worst 7-16-2 after losing their sixth in a row.

On deck

Rangers at Sox, Glendale, 3:05, whitesox.com, Jason Hammel vs. Ivan Nova