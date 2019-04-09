Santana struggles in White Sox debut; Renteria disappointed with pitching staff

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Ervin Santana throws against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Tuesday, April 9, 2019. | Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Right-hander Ervin Santana didn’t sugarcoat his White Sox debut on Tuesday.

“It was not good,” Santana said, “not at all.”

Before their 10-5 loss to the Rays at Guaranteed Rate Field, the Sox, as expected, purchased Santana’s contract from Class AAA Charlotte. After signing a minor-league deal during the offseason, the 36-year-old veteran had been groomed to be the Sox’ fifth starter, which wasn’t needed until Tuesday thanks to off days in the team’s schedule.

In his first major-league game since Aug. 16, Santana, who had been recovering from a finger injury, couldn’t get out of the fourth inning. He gave up seven hits, seven earned runs and three home runs with three walked batters and one strikeout in 3⅔ innings.

Bad start? Yes.

But unfortunately for the Sox, Santana wasn’t even the worst of their problems on the mound in the team’s ugly loss.

Reliever Jace Fry, who was a reliable arm in the Sox’ bullpen last season, had another shoddy outing. He threw 46 pitches to close out the ninth inning.

The Sox pitching staff has been manager Rick Renteria’s biggest frustration with the team so far this season.

“It’s not just Jace,” Renteria said. “We’re having a little bit of trouble commanding the strike zone. … When we fall behind a lot, especially in relief, you put yourself in a vulnerable position. These guys are young but that to me doesn’t matter.

“It’s not acceptable and we don’t want it to be something that’s acceptable. We want to make sure they understand that change has to occur, we have to make the adjustments and sooner rather than later, so we can continue to put ourselves in a position where we get ourselves [ahead] because falling behind is tough for an offense everyday to be in position where gosh, we’re trying to battle back.”

After having three quality starts in the first five games, the Sox’ rotation imploded in its last five home games. The Sox’ starting staff now owns a 6.98 ERA, which is second worst in Major League Baseball.

Meanwhile, their bullpen hasn’t been much better. The Sox relievers collectively have a 6.39 ERA and have allowed 27 runs in 38 innings.

“At some point we have to look ourselves in the mirror and be accountable to our actions [or] lack of, whether they are positive or negative,” Renteria said of assessing his pitching staff.

As Sox pitchers struggle with command consistency, the offense has stepped up its game.

Third baseman Yoan Moncada hit his third home run of the season. It was a two-run shot to right center field.

Shortstop Tim Anderson and left fielder Eloy Jimenez were also impressive at the plate. They both went 2-for-4 and each had an RBI.

Designated hitter Jose Abreu admitted that it can be difficult as a batter to play from behind, but the team still has high hopes in its rotation and bullpen.

“The pitching staff, they want to do better and they want to give us a chance to win,” Abreu said through a translator. “The same for the offense. When things go wrong, that’s when you need to be together and be strong together.

“We still have high expectations about ourselves for this season. There’s just 10, 11 games. I think we can improve. But in order for us to improve, we need to start playing better.”