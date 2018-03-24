Santiago prefers starting but accepts relief job with White Sox

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Left-hander Hector Santiago came to White Sox camp as a non-roster invitee with the idea of competing for a job in the starting rotation. And even though he has pitched better than Carson Fulmer, he gets why Fulmer is penciled in to be the Sox fifth starter coming out of spring training.

“I thought I had a chance to compete for fifth-starting job, that’s what they told me coming in,” said Santiago, who made the AL All-Star team as a starter with the Angels in 2015.

“I think it’s part of their plan. Give him a shot, why not? He’s going to be part of their future. I’ll go in the pen, I have no problem with that.”

Hector Santiago throws during a spring training baseball game, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

“I threw so many innings last year in AAA on a rehab [assignment],” Santiago said. “I tried to get after it, my arm felt great and the back felt OK but it just wasn’t there, topping out at 91 but for the most part I sat around 86. So it was a big jump this year.”

Santiago walked three and gave up four hits. He finished the spring with 18 strikeouts and seven walks over 16 innings covering six appearances including two starts.